Sevier County Sheriff’s Office suspects ‘foul play’ in missing woman’s case

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.

Kayla M. Stevens Van Houtan, 40, was last seen on Oct. 30 near her home in Horatio, Ark. In a 2003 Chevy pickup truck.

She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She stands at 5′7″ and weight about 165 pounds.

Officials say they suspect foul play and she may be in the Ashdown area. If you have any information on Van Houtan’s whereabouts, please call (870) 642-2125.

