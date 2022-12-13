Severe weather possible this afternoon; turning cooler the rest of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tornado Watches will remain in place for most if not all of the ArkLaTex through this evening. Strong to severe storms capable of damaging wind and a few tornadoes will be passing through the area the rest of today. The greatest risk of severe weather will be along and south of I-20. We’ll turn cooler behind the storms with below average temperatures likely into next week.

Showers and storms will linger into this evening, but the threat for severe weather will shift east of the ArkLaTex overnight. We’ll stay cloudy with a more showers arriving toward morning. Temperatures will drop back into the 50s tonight.

A few morning showers are likely Wednesday. By afternoon skies will begin clearing. Temperatures will be cooler with highs around 60.

Sunshine is back as we wrap up the week on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be seasonably cool with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the 30s. Frost and freeze conditions will return across the area for the end of the week.

A few clouds will move back in on Saturday, but we only have slim chance for a passing shower. Sunday looks sunnier, but continued cool. Highs over the weekend will remain in the mid 50s.

Another round of showers comes in on Monday with highs remaining in the 50s. Even colder weather looks poised to arrive later next week leading up to Christmas.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.