Multiple tornado warnings issued simultaneously in the ArkLaTex

KSLA News 12 viewer Jeff Taylor shared this photo of a tree downed Dec. 13, 2022, along Highway 451 south of Waskom, Texas.(Source: KSLA News 12 viewer Jeff Taylor)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Storms spawned multiple tornado warnings, with four simultaneously at one point, in the ArkLaTex on the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Some reports of damage have started coming in.

Some manufactured homes have been destroyed in the Pecan Road area, according to spotters.

At least 15 Caddo sheriff’s units have responded to assist Caddo Fire District 4 personnel in the area of Lareta Street between Pecan and Four Forks roads in the Four Forks area northwest of Keachi.

Spotters also said 4-by-8′s fell out of the sky as a confirmed tornado lifted in the area of Spring Ridge Drive just before 5 p.m.

A tornado that struck about 4:08 p.m. damaged a large outbuilding and some trees near DeBerry, Texas, according to a report to the National Weather Service office in Shreveport.

KSLA News 12 viewer Jeff Taylor shared a photo of a tree downed along Highway 451 south of Waskom, Texas.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office warned people to be aware of downed power lines in the area.

***🚨SHERIFF’S ADVISORY🚨*** We have confirmed damage in the Southeastern portion of Harrison County. Stay out of the area...

Posted by Harrison County Marshall Texas Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 13, 2022

