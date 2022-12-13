Santa’s Toy Drive
Missing Shreveport man found dead

Passerby discovered his body near a recycling center south of main post office
Leo Johnson
Leo Johnson(SPD)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:57 PM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A missing Shreveport man was found dead Monday in the Parkview neighborhood south of the main post office in Shreveport, the Caddo coroner’s office reports.

A passerby found the body of 48-year-old Leo Johnson, of the 5900 block of Attaway Street, just after 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12 near a recycling center in the 2400 block of Bell Street. That’s south off Texas Avenue near the U.S. postal facility and St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Johnson, who was reported missing Nov. 30, was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. The cause and manner of his death is pending results of an autopsy, which has been ordered.

Johnson’s death remains under investigation by Shreveport police, who said that he last was seen Nov. 30 in the 5900 block of Attaway and that he suffered from seizures and might not have had his medicine.

