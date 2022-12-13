Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Minden police searching for 12-year-old girl

Jamyliah Sanders left her home on Dec. 7 at around 4:20 p.m.
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Minden Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old girl.

Jamyliah Sanders left her home on Dec. 7 at around 4:20 p.m. She was last seen at the Exxon on Shreveport Road on Dec. 11.

She is around 4′9″ and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

If you have any information on Jamyliah’s whereabouts, please call MPD at (318) 377-1212.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

O.B. Washington, 28
SPD, special response team on scene of standoff for over 12 hours; suspect sought
1 dead, 1 injured after crash on Buncombe Road
Woman killed, another person injured in crash on Buncombe Road
Leo Johnson
Missing Shreveport man found dead
Tom Arceneaux
Arceneaux elected mayor of City of Shreveport
Line of strong storms expected Tuesday
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

Kayla M. Stevens Van Houtan, 40
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office suspects ‘foul play’ in missing woman’s case
Juvenile missing out of Minden
Juvenile missing out of Minden
LSP cancels advisory for missing teen
Rico Rose, 32
Magnolia man arrested in connection to fatal shooting