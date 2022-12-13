Minden police searching for 12-year-old girl

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Minden Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old girl.

Jamyliah Sanders left her home on Dec. 7 at around 4:20 p.m. She was last seen at the Exxon on Shreveport Road on Dec. 11.

She is around 4′9″ and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

If you have any information on Jamyliah’s whereabouts, please call MPD at (318) 377-1212.

