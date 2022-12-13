Santa’s Toy Drive
Magnolia man arrested in connection to fatal shooting

(Source: Gray News)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Magnolia Police Department, a man has been arrested in connection to a fatal November shooting.

On Nov. 12, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Smith Street. Upon arrival, they found Demontray Hall, 32, of Shreveport, dead from an apparent gun shot wound.

Investigators secured an arrest warrant for Rico Rose, 32, of Magnolia. On Dec. 12, the United States Marshall Service arrested Rose without incident.

He is currently in jail with no set bond. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

