LSP issues advisory for missing teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on Monday, Dec. 12, behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for 14-year-old Fairchild Scarbrough, who last was seen Sunday, Dec. 11 on Yukon Drive in Shreveport.

The teenager stands approximately 6′1″ tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Scarbrough last was seen possibly riding a blue Beach Runner bicycle.

Authorities say he suffers from a mental health condition that might impair his judgement.

A Caddo Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the child’s disappearance was reported to that office Monday.

Anyone with any information about Scarbrough should call the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 422-7097.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.