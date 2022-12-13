Hospitals coping with influx of patients, shortages of some medications

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Hospitals are starting to see an overwhelming number of patients coming through their doors again this time of year.

This after flu cases and other respiratory illnesses continue to raise the number of people coming to the hospitals.

Some hospitals also are dealing with supply chain shortages of some medications, such as those used to treat diabetes.

We spoke with Chris Mangin, CEO at Ochsner LSU Health about handling what’s coming through their doors.

FULL INTERVIEW:

“The hospitals getting overwhelmed and we’ve seen a lot of national media coverage about it, about the most recent flood of patients coming into the hospital, nothing we’re not handling.

“We continue to see patients every day and we are seeing a lot of patients that we haven’t seen before at least in the volumes and the pure numbers that we’ve seen in the past.

“I think the RSV piece that’s catching a lot of media attention maybe two months ago, most of those is kind of past us.”

Mangin said they also want to encourage those who are not in need of immediate care to remember the benefits of using urgent care centers.

