Hopdoddy Burger Bar opens Dec. 13 in Shreveport

It’s in the same building along East 70th Street where Grub once operated
Hopdoddy general manager discusses burger joint's offerings
By Alexandria Savage
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A new burger joint opens Tuesday, Dec. 12 in Shreveport where another one recently closed its doors.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar is in Suite 100 at 1370 E. 70th St. That’s the same building between Fern Avenue and Whole Foods where Grub once operated.

KSLA News 12′s Alexandria Savage spoke with Hopdoddy’s general manager about what this means for the Shreveport food scene:

Here’s a look at Hopdoddy’s menu. Or click here to download a copy.

