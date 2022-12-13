Gov. Edwards: Louisiana lines up partners for $1.8 billion container terminal project in St. Bernard

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With the Mississippi River at his back, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday (Dec. 12) announced that two major players in the maritime industry are partnering with Louisiana and the Port of New Orleans to make sure a planned giant container terminal is built.

Edwards called it an historic public-private partnership between the state, the port, New Jersey-based Ports America and the Mediterranean Shipping Company of Switzerland, through its investment arm Terminal Investment Limited. The two companies have committed $800 million toward the project.

“We have the partners lined up, we’ve got the financing lined up, we know who the operators are going to be,” Edwards said. “So we’re announcing a $1.8 billion investment in a new container terminal on the lower Mississippi River.”

The new facility -- named the Louisiana International Terminal -- is to be built in St. Bernard Parish and will accommodate vessels of all sizes. Currently, some container ships are too tall to pass under the Crescent City Connection bridge in New Orleans to reach the city’s port.

“We’re at a tremendous container terminal now,” Edwards said. “But this terminal happens to be upriver from the Crescent City Connection. The largest vessels in the world, fully loaded with containers, can’t get here.”

The state says the new terminal to be built downriver is needed to keep Louisiana competitive.

“If we want to take advantage -- full advantage -- of the Mississippi River, which is one of the greatest natural resources entrusted to us, and then leverage that so we can outcompete the rest of the country when it comes to logistics and when it comes to accessing the central third of the United States of America, then this is exactly what we’re going to have to do,” Edwards said.

The port estimates the project will create more than 17,000 new jobs statewide by 2050.

The project is currently in the design and permitting phase of the Army Corps of Engineers’ environmental review process. Construction is expected to begin in 2025, and the first berth to open in 2028.

But some St. Bernard Parish residents and business owners have voiced concerns that the facility will create traffic nightmares.

St. Bernard Parish president Guy McInnis said he believes that situation will be worked out.

“I feel cautiously optimistic moving forward that all of our negative impacts will be addressed, from the governor all the way to our legislative body and the secretary of DOTD,” he said.

Port of New Orleans president and CEO Brandy Christian said project developers are working with the community.

“We’ve worked really closely across the community over the last two years, to hear from the community,” she said. “For example, we just rolled out a completely new design of the terminal that address their top issues, including keeping St. Bernard Highway straight, not realigning that road.”

Edwards said he is confident the state can get federal dollars for a road to link the terminal to the interstate.

“We feel very comfortable about our ability to go to the federal government and get even more funding for that roadway that we know is going to have to be constructed to link the terminal with the interstate system,” he said.

