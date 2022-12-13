Santa’s Toy Drive
Friends of Devin nonprofit holding blanket drive for homeless

By Domonique Benn and Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The memory of Huntington basketball star Devin Myers continues to live through this giving season.

Seventeen-year-old Devin was gunned down on Thursday, March 3, on a street near his home. In the midst of pain, his mother Tasha Myers created Friends of Devin, a nonprofit that is committed to helping those in our community.

The group is holding a blanket drive to collect new blankets and throws for the homeless population.

You can drop off these items from now through Dec. 20 at Carrabba’s Italian Grill (1706 E. 70th Street) during open business hours.

