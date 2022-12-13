Expansion coming to Baton Rouge Metro Airport

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A more than $113 million investment by Burrell Aviation into the Baton Rouge Metro Airport and its surrounding communities is projected to create hundreds of permanent jobs.

“Over the next two to four years, we are expecting over 1500 jobs,” said founder Daniel Burrell.

On 53 acres of runaway accessible land, Burrell Aviation will invest and develop the site’s facilities and secure anchor tenants interested in making the airport a hub for air cargo. The hope is that companies like Amazon and FedEx will throw their hat into the ring.

“These are components of an airport system that don’t usually have funding. We provide a catalyst for new growth,” CEO John Carver explained.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said the expansion is just a stepping stone to other opportunities for economic growth in the area.

“I believe this will take the community and airport to the next level as we develop the Greater Baton Rouge Area,” Governor Edwards said.

With more than 400,000 square feet of cargo aviation development, the partnership looks to meet surging demand.

“The cargo and non-passenger elements have become important since COVID because of the supply chain for just-in-time products,” explained Carver.

