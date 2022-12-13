Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas

A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were building a trench when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.

Crews were able to rescue one of the workers who was taken to the hospital.

They were also eventually able to recover the body of another worker who had died.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse at this time.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

O.B. Washington, 28
SPD, special response team on scene of standoff for over 12 hours; suspect sought
1 dead, 1 injured after crash on Buncombe Road
Woman killed, another person injured in crash on Buncombe Road
Leo Johnson
Missing Shreveport man found dead
Tom Arceneaux
Arceneaux elected mayor of City of Shreveport
Tuesday severe weather threat
Severe storms possible Tuesday; cooler into the weekend

Latest News

Joseph Douglas
SPD searching for suspect in sexual assault of juvenile
Friends of Devin holding blanket drive
Friends of Devin nonprofit holding blanket drive for homeless
Friends of Devin holding blanket drive
Friends of Devin holding blanket drive
Leo Johnson
Missing Shreveport man found dead
Hopdoddy general manager discusses burger joint's offerings
Hopdoddy Burger Bar opens Dec. 13 in Shreveport