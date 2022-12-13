Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

4-year-old found dead after falling into Georgia river on family fishing trip

A 4-year-old died after falling into the Flint River during a family fishing trip in Georgia.
By WALB News Team and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) – A 4-year-old died after falling into the Flint River during a family fishing trip in Georgia.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the river swept the boy away after he fell in Sunday afternoon.

The boy’s dad jumped in to try to save his son before calling authorities.

After a three-hour search, Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham’s body was recovered about three miles away from where the family was fishing.

First responders tried to revive the child but couldn’t save him.

Police said the water search was difficult because the Flint River is very dark, and the current is rough.

Copyright 2022 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

O.B. Washington, 28
SPD, special response team on scene of standoff for over 12 hours; suspect sought
1 dead, 1 injured after crash on Buncombe Road
Woman killed, another person injured in crash on Buncombe Road
Leo Johnson
Missing Shreveport man found dead
Tom Arceneaux
Arceneaux elected mayor of City of Shreveport
Line of strong storms expected Tuesday
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

The founder and former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, was arrested on Monday.
FTX founder arrested, charged ahead of congressional hearing
Ten eagles are undergoing treatment at the University of Minnesota.
13 bald eagles found poisoned at landfill, 3 dead
New FTX CEO John J. Ray III describes what he called poor practices during a congressional...
New FTX CEO said company lacked proper documentation, was using Quickbooks
LSP cancels advisory for missing teen
File - Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday.
FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged by US for ‘scheme’ to defraud