Webster sheriff appointed to Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice

He’s one of 4 from northwest Louisiana on the 56-member panel
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards recently appointed Webster Parish Sheriff Jason R. Parker, of Minden, to serve on the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice.(Source: KSLA News 12)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards recently appointed Webster Parish’s sheriff to serve on the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice.

Jason R. Parker, of Minden, joins 55 others on the panel made up of judges, district attorneys, sheriffs, police chiefs and other law enforcement officials and members of the judiciary from throughout the state.

“I’m delighted to serve on the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement, which supports public safety, crime reduction and victims’ rights programs throughout the state,” Parker said in a prepared statement.

“I look forward to being an active member of the commission to address the important issues in their scope of responsibilities, including crime victims’ reparations, support for family justice centers and maintaining high standards for law enforcement certification.”

The panel meets four times a year. It administers the Louisiana Law Enforcement Medal of Honor program, helps fund truancy centers and otherwise improves the operations of the criminal justice and juvenile justice systems and promotes public safety “... by providing progressive leadership and coordination within the criminal justice community,” according to its website.

Serving alongside Parker from northwest Louisiana are Associate Justice Scott Crichton, of the Louisiana Supreme Court; Natchitoches Parish District Attorney Billy “Billy Joe” Harrington; and retired DeSoto sheriff’s Lt. Robert Davidson.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

