Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco is seen in this file photo.
Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco is seen in this file photo.(Source: Stringr/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed.

The social media company said Saturday it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday.

The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform. After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. But it was inundated by imposter accounts, including those impersonating Musk’s businesses Tesla and SpaceX, so Twitter suspended the service days after its launch.

The relaunched service will cost $8 a month for web users and $11 a month for iPhone users. Twitter says subscribers will see fewer ads, be able to post longer videos and have their tweets featured more prominently.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Arceneaux
Arceneaux elected mayor of City of Shreveport
Family & friends remember La’Keia Rawls 11 years after death
Family & friends remember La’Keia Rawls 11 years after death
Tuesday severe weather threat
Severe storms possible Tuesday; cooler into the weekend
A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet.' (Source: NASA)
NASA: A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the ‘hell planet’
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting

Latest News

Los Angeles city council member Kevin de León is seen in a physical altercation with an activist.
RAW: Los Angeles council member scuffles with activist
FILE - The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the...
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market
Shreveport organizations holding 'cornament' to benefit Operation Santa Claus
Shreveport organizations to host cornhole tournament to benefit Operation Santa Claus
FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in...
2nd Oath Keepers Jan. 6 sedition trial to get underway