Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A round of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected to move across the ArkLaTex on Tuesday. Damaging wind and a few tornadoes are the main threats. Behind the storms we’ll see a cooler, but generally quiet weather pattern take over with below average temperatures for this time of year expected later in the week.

Clouds will hang on tonight with perhaps a passing shower. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 50s to low 60s through daybreak Tuesday.

A line of storms will enter parts of SE Oklahoma and NE Texas during the morning hours Tuesday. A limited severe weather threat will accompany the storms. As storms progress eastward through the day the risk of severe weather will ramp up, especially across part of east Texas and northern Louisiana generally along and south of I-20. It’s in these areas that we’ll have the greatest risk of seeing something severe during the afternoon hours. Storms will be exiting Sabine and Natchitoches parishes in Louisiana during the early evening hours. Temperatures will warm into the 60s to low 70s across the area in advance of the storms, but will cool some in their wake.

Clouds will be on the decrease Wednesday. We’ll see a slight chance of a shower during the morning hours. Temperatures will begin to cool with highs in the 50s to low 60s across the ArkLaTex.

Sunshine returns for Thursday and Friday. We’ll be cool and dry both days with afternoon highs in the 50s and morning lows in the 30s.

Clouds return over the weekend with a slight chance for a few showers. Temperatures will stay seasonably cool in the 50s. Rain chances will pick up slightly again heading into next week.

Have a great rest of your Monday!

