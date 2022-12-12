Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Texas coach Beard arrested on felony family violence charge

Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By The Associated Press and JIM VERTUNO AP Sports Writer
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge, according to Travis County Jail records.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said the 49-year-old Beard was arrested by Austin police and booked at 4:18 a.m. on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded, or choking, in common terms.

The charge is a third-degree felony in Texas, with a possible punishment of two to 10 years in prison. The jail records showed Beard had not yet posted bond as of Monday morning and did not indicate when he would be making an initial court appearance.

The records also did not identify an attorney for Beard.

“The university is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process,” the school said in a statement.

The second-ranked Longhorns (7-1) play Rice on Monday night.

Beard is in his second season with the Longhorns. Before that, he led Texas Tech to the 2019 NCAA Tournament championship game.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Arceneaux
Arceneaux elected mayor of City of Shreveport
Family & friends remember La’Keia Rawls 11 years after death
Family & friends remember La’Keia Rawls 11 years after death
Tuesday severe weather threat
Severe storms possible Tuesday; cooler into the weekend
A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet.' (Source: NASA)
NASA: A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the ‘hell planet’
Darrell Lee Clark, 43, (right) hugged his loved ones, including his father Glen Clark, for the...
Ga. man released after 25 years of wrongful imprisonment

Latest News

Kenny Deland Jr., an American college student, has gone missing while studying abroad in France.
American college student goes missing while studying abroad in France
New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said Mountain Rescue Service technicians were able to...
Hiker dies falling 300 feet off cliff while taking pictures with wife
Anti-tank hedgehogs against the background of an apartment house damaged in the Russian...
Ukraine PM urges more military aid to counter Russia attacks
Los Angeles city council member Kevin de León is seen in a physical altercation with an activist.
Fallout from Los Angeles racism scandal keeps shaking City Council