Shreveport organizations to host cornhole tournament to benefit Operation Santa Claus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The American Advertising Federation of Shreveport-Bossier is looking to spread some holiday cheer this month.

They’ve partnered with the Shreveport-Bossier Cornhole Association for a mini cornhole tournament, or “cornament,” to benefit Operation Santa Claus. This nonprofit helps fill Christmas wish lists throughout the area for disadvantaged children.

To enter the cornament, players must bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate. The game will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Red River Brewpub at the Garage in Bossier City.

Erin Smith, first VP with AAMFSB, joined KSLA on Monday, Dec. 12 to discuss the event. The following details were covered:

Do I have to be a member of AAFSB to participate?

Is there a specific type of toy you’re looking for?

What are the rules of cornhole?

What is Operation Santa Claus?

What impact does this have on the community?

