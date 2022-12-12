SPD, special response team on scene of standoff for 12 hours

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a domestic call on 7:57 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.

This is happening at a residence on Border Lane and Pines Road.

Police respond to incident on Pines Road and Border Lane. (KSLA)

Officials say a man barricaded himself inside the home and is armed with three guns. He is refusing to cooperate with police, however, a special response team (SRT) is attempting to negotiate.

Police have secured the area and ask neighborhood residents to avoid the 6200 block of Border Lane.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. KSLA has a crew on the scene awaiting further details on the situation.

