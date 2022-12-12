One-on-one with Shreveport Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — So how did he do it?

A Republican candidate for mayor winning in the City of Shreveport.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, Tom Arceneaux was elected with 56% of the vote to serve as the 58th mayor of the city of Shreveport.

He defeated Democrat Greg Tarver, a two-term state senator, in a runoff.

Arceneaux is scheduled to be sworn into office Dec. 31. So it’s a very fast transition.

He will replace Mayor Adrian Perkins, another Democrat, who was eliminated in the primary election in November.

On the morning of Monday, Dec. 12, Arceneaux — a well-known attorney and former city councilman — sat down with KSLA Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron. During their one-on-one interview, Cameron candidly asked the mayor-elect how a Republican candidate was able to pull off an election night upset in the traditionally Democrat stronghold of Shreveport.

Cameron: About four months ago, I think a lot of people would’ve looked at this election and thought a Republican couldn’t possibly win this seat. It’s been 28 years since the city last elected a Republican. How did Tom Arceneaux, a Republican win this election?

Arceneaux: Well, I think that people thought of me as a leader and a servant more than they thought of me, uh, because of my race or because of my party registration. And I, I think that that made it a huge difference. And then we were able, as a result of those relationships, we were able to put together kind of a coalition of people that looked a lot like the city of Shreveport. We had white people and black people. We had, uh, Republicans and Democrats and Independents, all of whom simply believed that the city needed to go in a different direction.

Cameron: But you felt confident in being a candidate, you could never have imagined a 12-point victory and the runoff, could you?

Arceneaux: No, absolutely not. That was, uh, the, the margin of victory was stunning to me. And I think that’s because we had a very effective get out the vote, uh, effort in the last week to get, to get the Arceneaux supporters out there to vote. And, by golly, they responded to it.

Cameron: And do you think that’s a message from the voters that they wanted an agent of change sitting in the seat of mayor in Shreveport?

Arceneaux: I like to think that.

