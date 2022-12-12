NELA man accused of recording victims during sexual activity without their knowledge

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Vidalia man accused of 33 counts of video voyeurism.

CPSO Narcotics, H.E.A.T and the cybercrime units served a search warrant on Dec. 9, 2022, at a Vidalia residence in regards to narcotics activity as well as looking for multiple suspects accused of being involved in a human trafficking case.

Narcotics and multiple electronic devices were found at the scene, CPSO says.

Four suspects were arrested, including Brian K. Melton, 50, of Vidalia.

CPSO says they found over 30 files of video voyeurism on the seized electronic devices.

Melton has been arrested on 33 counts of video voyeurism.

Video voyeurism is when a subject is filmed without their knowledge while engaging in sexual activity. CPSO says that the videos found were of victims being filmed by hidden cameras.

“Louisiana statute defines video voyeurism as a sex offense and requires anyone convicted to register as a sex offender,” CPSO says.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case can contact Detective Stephen Lipscomb at (318)-336-5231 or submit a tip online using the CPSO app.

