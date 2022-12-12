Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

NELA man accused of recording victims during sexual activity without their knowledge

CPSO has arrested a Vidalia man accused of 33 counts of video voyeurism.
CPSO has arrested a Vidalia man accused of 33 counts of video voyeurism.(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Vidalia man accused of 33 counts of video voyeurism.

CPSO Narcotics, H.E.A.T and the cybercrime units served a search warrant on Dec. 9, 2022, at a Vidalia residence in regards to narcotics activity as well as looking for multiple suspects accused of being involved in a human trafficking case.

Narcotics and multiple electronic devices were found at the scene, CPSO says.

Four suspects were arrested, including Brian K. Melton, 50, of Vidalia.

CPSO says they found over 30 files of video voyeurism on the seized electronic devices.

Melton has been arrested on 33 counts of video voyeurism.

Video voyeurism is when a subject is filmed without their knowledge while engaging in sexual activity. CPSO says that the videos found were of victims being filmed by hidden cameras.

“Louisiana statute defines video voyeurism as a sex offense and requires anyone convicted to register as a sex offender,” CPSO says.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case can contact Detective Stephen Lipscomb at (318)-336-5231 or submit a tip online using the CPSO app.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Arceneaux
Arceneaux elected mayor of City of Shreveport
O.B. Washington, 28
SPD, special response team on scene of standoff for over 12 hours; suspect sought
Tuesday severe weather threat
Severe storms possible Tuesday; cooler into the weekend
Family & friends remember La’Keia Rawls 11 years after death
Family & friends remember La’Keia Rawls 11 years after death
Darrell Lee Clark, 43, (right) hugged his loved ones, including his father Glen Clark, for the...
Ga. man released after 25 years of wrongful imprisonment

Latest News

Chris Mangin, CEO at Ochsner LSU Health, on influx of patients and medication shortages
Chris Mangin, CEO at Ochsner LSU Health, on influx of patients and medication shortages
Fairchild Scarbrough, 14, last was seen Dec. 11, 2022, on Yukon Drive in Shreveport. He...
LSP issues advisory for missing teen
Acy Cooper, president of the Louisiana Shrimp Association, said the state's shrimp fishermen...
‘Without us, you don’t have Louisiana:’ Struggling shrimpers warn lawmakers industry is on brink of collapse
One-on-one interview with Shreveport Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux
One-on-one interview with Shreveport Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux
Shipping containers such as these at the current Port of New Orleans are expected to start...
Gov. Edwards: Louisiana lines up partners for $1.8 billion container terminal project in St. Bernard