Multiple faults highlighted in state auditor’s report on Louisiana Office of Tourism

By Charisma Thrash
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
(KALB) - State auditors evaluated the Louisiana Office of Tourism’s management of tourism funding and found a list of faults within the department.

State Legislative auditor Mike Waguespack’s office released a list of issues that were found within the agency.

LOT,” which is housed within the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, is responsible for managing, on average, $28.1 million in tourism dollars each year and was found to be at fault when it comes to better measuring the effectiveness of its advertising dollars.

Part of the report highlights increased spending from fiscal year 2016 to fiscal year 2021, as LOT spent on average $9.5 million a year on advertising contract costs. Following the evaluation of the audit, Waguespack’s office determined LOT could better evaluate specific advertisement campaigns by engaging an independent vendor to evaluate their overall effectiveness instead of using an internal contractor to track tourism statistics and industry metrics on advertisement campaigns.

In addition, the office could increase its transparency by reporting publicly on which organizations receive grants and sponsorships while developing clear criteria for sponsorship awards. Auditors also found the office could improve its internal controls and overall documentation for tourism grants and sponsorships, including its policies, procedures and record-keeping.

You can find complete details of the state auditor’s report here.

