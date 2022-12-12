Santa’s Toy Drive
Medieval ship found in Norway’s biggest lake

A medieval ship was found in Norway's biggest lake.
A medieval ship was found in Norway’s biggest lake.(NTNU/FFI)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) – An amazing discovery was found at the bottom of Norway’s largest lake.

Researchers found a downed ship, believed to be from between the 1300s to the 1800s.

Somehow, despite the passage of time, the craft managed to stay in almost perfect condition.


A medieval ship was found in Norway’s biggest lake.(NTNU/FFI)

The discovery was made while the Norwegian Defense Research Establishment was leading a mission that inspected parts of the lake that are a source of water for about 100,000 residents.

Officials said it appears the ship was built using a Norse technique, which was common during the Viking Age.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

