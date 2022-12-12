Santa’s Toy Drive
Man shot to death on Canal Street Sunday evening, police say

Crime (GFX)
Crime (GFX)(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed on Canal Street Sunday evening, according to NOPD.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of Canal Street around 4:32 p.m. Police say when they arrived, they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no further details available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

