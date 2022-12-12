Santa’s Toy Drive
A man died suddenly, now the family wants answers

The family of Marshall Price is searching for answers regarding his death. A wake and vigil were held on December 11, to remember a man the family says was easy going and loved to help others.(KAIT)
By Staff: Alejandra Hernández
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The family of Marshall Price is searching for answers regarding his death.

A wake and vigil were held on December 11, to remember Price. His family said he was easygoing and loved to help others.

He was sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections on November 17 and according to online records he was released on December 8.

Julian Jones, Price’s daughter, said it was already difficult for the family to see him behind bars but his passing has cut an even deeper wound.

“We’re hurting very badly. It feels as if we’ve been kicked in blow twice now. We were already hurting from him being in prison. We did feel as if it was unjust,” she said.

Price’s death came as a shock to the family.

“My aunt received a call about 1:47 am and that was the first we had heard. It was heard on the police scanner at 5 pm Wednesday, he was taken from the jail to the hospital. Of course, we didn’t know it was him,” Jones said.

Jones arrived at the hospital and spoke to the coroner. She said that conversation raised concerns with her and her family.

“The coroner said he had a skull fracture, busted spleen, broken ribs and that he had already called Arkansas State Police. He believed this was a malicious or a neglect situation,” she said.

Jones said the family has questions regarding the circumstances of her father’s death.

“We’re also concerned that we hadn’t been informed until much later, the next day about what had happened and so that also was concerning,” she said. “We know that something terribly wrong happened to him, and we plan on finding out”.

While they wait for answers, Jones and her family is finding comfort in the support they have received the last couple of days.

“The love from the community has been overwhelming and I thank them for that, and I hope that they can continue to understand my dad’s story and try to find some compassion in their hearts for him,” she said.

The family has hired a lawyer in the hopes of finding answers to what happened to Marshall Price.

Arkansas State Police said they are investigating the incident.

