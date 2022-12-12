Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Man arrested for allegedly trying to set former boss’ truck on fire, officials say

Officials arrested a man Monday morning, Dec. 12, after he allegedly tried to set his former boss’ truck on fire three months prior.
By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials arrested a man Monday morning, Dec. 12, after he allegedly tried to set his former boss’ truck on fire three months prior.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, investigators charged Jordan Alec Koota, 25, with simple arson and simple criminal damage to property for a vehicle fire that occurred on Sept. 12 at the Fiery Crab on Citiplace Ct.

The general manager of the Fiery Crab reportedly called the fire department after finding a small fire under his pickup truck when he went to leave that night.

Investigators said they found a broken Amsterdam vodka bottle with a rag used as a wick for a Molotov cocktail, and there was broken glass on the passenger side of the truck and all around where it was parked.

Koota had reportedly been fired earlier that evening, according to officials.

Officials said evidence at the scene led to Koota’s arrest.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Arceneaux
Arceneaux elected mayor of City of Shreveport
O.B. Washington, 28
SPD, special response team on scene of standoff for over 12 hours; suspect sought
Tuesday severe weather threat
Severe storms possible Tuesday; cooler into the weekend
Family & friends remember La’Keia Rawls 11 years after death
Family & friends remember La’Keia Rawls 11 years after death
Darrell Lee Clark, 43, (right) hugged his loved ones, including his father Glen Clark, for the...
Ga. man released after 25 years of wrongful imprisonment

Latest News

Hospitals coping with influx of patients, shortages of some medications
Hospitals coping with influx of patients, shortages of some medications
Chris Mangin, CEO at Ochsner LSU Health, on influx of patients and medication shortages
Chris Mangin, CEO at Ochsner LSU Health, on influx of patients and medication shortages
Fairchild Scarbrough, 14, last was seen Dec. 11, 2022, on Yukon Drive in Shreveport. He...
LSP issues advisory for missing teen
Acy Cooper, president of the Louisiana Shrimp Association, said the state's shrimp fishermen...
‘Without us, you don’t have Louisiana:’ Struggling shrimpers warn lawmakers industry is on brink of collapse
One-on-one interview with Shreveport Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux
One-on-one interview with Shreveport Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux