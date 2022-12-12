Man accused of raping child arrested by deputies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of raping a child.

Deric Marcell Causey, 37, is charged with first-degree rape and domestic battery, according to deputies.

Investigators said Causey was charged with battery for hitting another adult.

Causey was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

