LSP: Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HOLDEN, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police said troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish that left the driver dead on Monday, Dec. 12.

Troopers said Mark Randall Crayton Jr., 34, of Holden, died in a crash on LA 1036 at John Barber Road in Holden around 8:30 a.m.

They added Crayton was driving south on LA 1036 in a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche when the truck swerved off to the right and into a ditch. According to investigators, the truck went back onto the highway and veered off to the left before crashing into a tree. LSP pointed out troopers are still investigating what caused the truck to initially swerve into the ditch.

Authorities said Crayton was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

