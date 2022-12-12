Jury sentences former Smith County constable convicted of theft to probation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County jury has sentenced a former Smith County constable to probation.

The sentencing phase of the trial of former Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris continued Monday morning in the 241st District Court.

District Judge Jack Skeen ordered the probation period last five years. The former constable was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine. If Traylor-Harris violates the terms of his probation at any point during the five-year probated period, he will go to jail for two years.

Traylor-Harris was found guilty Thursday of theft by a public servant.

After the state presented their case on Friday, the defense began presenting their case in the punishment phase with an opening statement on Monday.

Defense attorney Andrew Dammann told the jury he hopes they consider giving him the minimum sentence of six months and probating him as long as possible.

The defense’s first witness was Patricia Crockett, the mother of Curtis Traylor-Harris.

Crockett told the court her son had wanted to be a police officer as long as she could remember.

“Curtis is my backbone,” she said explaining how he helps her with medical needs. “He really is.”

The defense asked Crockett if she had ever spent a Christmas without her son. She said no.

Crockett was then questioned by prosecutors. District Attorney Jacob Putman pressed her about the theft. Crockett said she understood her son was convicted, but doesn’t believe he committed a crime.

“Incarceration to me would be defeating the purpose,” she said about the punishment her son faces.

The defense then called Curtis Traylor-Harris to the witness stand. The jury was briefly excused while Judge Jack Skeen Jr. reminded Traylor-Harris of his 5th amendment rights. He waived the right and chose to testify.

On the stand, Traylor-Harris offered a public apology to the family affected by the theft and the citizens of his precinct.

“I stepped into a role that I wasn’t 100 percent prepared for,” he said.

If given the opportunity, Traylor-Harris said he hopes to put himself back through school to become an educator.

“Hard to think about starting over again at 34,” he said.

Traylor-Harris’ defense attorney then offered photos of the former constable’s time in office as evidence.

He then asked the jury for the opportunity to be put on probation.

Prosecutors then asked Traylor-Harris about his apology. He told prosecutors he was sorry for not stopping LaQuenda Banks from stealing.

“I ignored it,” he said.

Traylor-Harris said he did remember seeing her steal a pair of sunglasses. Putman pointed out that this means Traylor-Harris lied under oath in previous testimony.

“I aided in the fact that I didn’t stop her (Banks) when I suspected it,” he said.

Putman then questioned Traylor-Harris about his request for probation, and pointed out his previous bond condition violations.

With no further questions, Traylor-Harris was excused from the stand. The defense then rested when the jury returned from a brief recess.

The jury can choose from a sentence of no less than 180 days in a state jail facility and no more than two years. A fine of up $10,000 can also be assessed. The jury can also recommend his confinement be probated.

Both sides are now making closing arguments.

The jury began deliberating Traylor-Harris’ sentence following closing arguments.

