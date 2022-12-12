Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Inmate dead following struggle, shooting at St. Mary Parish courthouse, authorities say

One person was shot at the St. Mary Parish courthouse on the morning of Monday, Dec. 12, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - An inmate was shot and killed at the St. Mary Parish courthouse on Monday, Dec. 12, according to authorities.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened just before 9 a.m.

Louisiana State Police said the incident happened during a struggle between a corrections deputy and the inmate inside a courtroom.

The inmate was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead by medical staff, according to Louisiana State Police. The agency added that no deputies were injured.

Louisiana State Police said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Arceneaux
Arceneaux elected mayor of City of Shreveport
O.B. Washington, 28
SPD, special response team on scene of standoff for over 12 hours; suspect sought
Tuesday severe weather threat
Severe storms possible Tuesday; cooler into the weekend
Family & friends remember La’Keia Rawls 11 years after death
Family & friends remember La’Keia Rawls 11 years after death
Darrell Lee Clark, 43, (right) hugged his loved ones, including his father Glen Clark, for the...
Ga. man released after 25 years of wrongful imprisonment

Latest News

Hospitals coping with influx of patients, shortages of some medications
Hospitals coping with influx of patients, shortages of some medications
Chris Mangin, CEO at Ochsner LSU Health, on influx of patients and medication shortages
Chris Mangin, CEO at Ochsner LSU Health, on influx of patients and medication shortages
Fairchild Scarbrough, 14, last was seen Dec. 11, 2022, on Yukon Drive in Shreveport. He...
LSP issues advisory for missing teen
Acy Cooper, president of the Louisiana Shrimp Association, said the state's shrimp fishermen...
‘Without us, you don’t have Louisiana:’ Struggling shrimpers warn lawmakers industry is on brink of collapse
One-on-one interview with Shreveport Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux
One-on-one interview with Shreveport Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux