Inmate dead following struggle, shooting at St. Mary Parish courthouse, authorities say

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - An inmate was shot and killed at the St. Mary Parish courthouse on Monday, Dec. 12, according to authorities.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened just before 9 a.m.

Louisiana State Police said the incident happened during a struggle between a corrections deputy and the inmate inside a courtroom.

The inmate was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead by medical staff, according to Louisiana State Police. The agency added that no deputies were injured.

Louisiana State Police said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

