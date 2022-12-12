Santa’s Toy Drive
Dog reunited with owner 1K miles away after more than 7 years apart

Jazzy was reunited with her owner more than seven years after going missing.(WESH via CNN Newsource)
By WESH News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – A Texas man whose dog ran away years ago has been reunited with her more than a thousand miles away.

The last time Kerry Smith saw his dog, Jazzy, was just before she ran off during July 4 fireworks seven years ago.

He recently got a call from Orange County, Florida animal services. They had rescued a dog that had been abandoned in a motel room without food or water.

They scanned the dog for a microchip and were able to contact Smith. He flew to Orlando Saturday to pick up Jazzy.

Smith is now encouraging people to chip their pets.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

