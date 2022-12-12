Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Denham Springs Police searching for suspect who allegedly kidnapped, sexually assaulted a woman Friday night

Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs Police Department(DSPD)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault that took place on Friday night, Dec. 9.

According to police, the woman was walking on US 190 toward Pete’s Highway at around 9:00 p.m.

That’s when the victim told police, a man took her to a wooded area and sexually assaulted her on a mattress.

Police describe the suspect as a black man who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt pulled over his face at the time of the incident.

If you have any information you are urged to contact the Denham Springs Police Department at 225-665-5106 or CrimeStoppers at 344-STOP.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Arceneaux
Arceneaux elected mayor of City of Shreveport
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
Cast your votes.
A breakdown of Louisiana’s Dec. 10 amendments
Shreveport man facing over 200 years in prison for 2020 armed robberies

Latest News

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
The family of Marshall Price is searching for answers regarding his death. A wake and vigil...
A man died suddenly, now the family wants answers
Crime (GFX)
Man shot to death on Canal Street Sunday evening, police say
Shooting investigation on Edwin Street in Baton Rouge
BRPD: 1 killed in shooting on Edwin Street