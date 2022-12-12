Santa’s Toy Drive
Businessman gives scooters to families

By Fred Gamble
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(KSLA) — About 70 families throughout the ArkLaTex will have an extra gift for Christmas thanks to an area businessman.

Charles Johnson, owner of home- and community-based service providers Exceptional Client Care Services in Shreveport and Above All LLC in Arkansas and Texas, said his companies wanted to give back to the community and decided to give scooters to ArkLaTex families.

Among the stops were downtown Texarkana and Shreveport.

This is the fourth year Johnson has sponsored a toy giveaway during the holiday season.

“It makes me feel great,” Johnson said. “I don’t have a child at home. But there are a lot of families going through some really tough times right now. And for us to have the opportunity to help a little bit, it makes me feel terrific.”

Wendy Coker said it is a great idea. “And I didn’t know they were here, so that helps me to learn where they will be at.”

And Areda said: “He wanted a scooter for Christmas. Lo and behold, they called me and offered it to me and I accepted it.”

Other giveaway locations were Magnolia, Ark., and Coushatta, Homer and Rayville in Louisiana.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

