Businessman gives scooters to families

(KSLA) — About 70 families throughout the ArkLaTex will have an extra gift for Christmas thanks to an area businessman.

Charles Johnson, owner of home- and community-based service providers Exceptional Client Care Services in Shreveport and Above All LLC in Arkansas and Texas, said his companies wanted to give back to the community and decided to give scooters to ArkLaTex families.

“It makes me feel great,” said businessman Charles Johnson, who gave scooters to about 70 families throughout the ArkLaTex. “I don’t have a child at home. But there are a lot of families going through some really tough times right now. And for us to have the opportunity to help a little bit, it makes me feel terrific.” (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Among the stops were downtown Texarkana and Shreveport.

This is the fourth year Johnson has sponsored a toy giveaway during the holiday season.

“It makes me feel great,” Johnson said. “I don’t have a child at home. But there are a lot of families going through some really tough times right now. And for us to have the opportunity to help a little bit, it makes me feel terrific.”

Wendy Coker (far right) picks out a scooter. "This is a great idea," she said. "And I didn't know they were here, so that helps me to learn where they will be at." (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Wendy Coker said it is a great idea. “And I didn’t know they were here, so that helps me to learn where they will be at.”

And Areda said: “He wanted a scooter for Christmas. Lo and behold, they called me and offered it to me and I accepted it.”

Other giveaway locations were Magnolia, Ark., and Coushatta, Homer and Rayville in Louisiana.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.