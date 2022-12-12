Santa’s Toy Drive
Arrest made in triple shooting in apartment that left 1 dead, 2 others hurt

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a triple shooting that unfolded late Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The incident happened inside an apartment in the 11000 block of Mead Road near S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. around 9 p.m., according to investigators.

EBRSO reported on Monday, Dec. 12, that Travis Foster, 32, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Detectives said he is believed to have fired shots during the incident.

Travis Foster
Travis Foster(EBRSO)

According to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an apartment where three men were shot.

The arrest warrant for Foster stated one person was found dead on the balcony of the apartment and two others were taken to a hospital for treatment. It added a fourth person was inside the apartment at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

Detectives believe the shooting happened inside the apartment involving the three men. According to the arrest warrant, 30 pounds of marijuana and several guns were discovered inside the apartment and about 30 spent shell casings were found at the scene.

The arrest warrant also stated surveillance video showed four people weighing, packaging, and selling marijuana while in possession of the firearms collected from inside the apartment.

Detectives said they were told three of the people involved in the shooting were from the Seattle, Wash. area and have returned there.

The name of the person killed in the shooting has still not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

