1 dead, 1 injured after crash on Buncombe Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One woman is dead and another is injured after a crash that occurred just after 7 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Buncombe Road and Highway 169.

Officials say a Chevrolet Tahoe was heading west when they crossed over the center line into the opposite lane. They then struck a Chevrolet Equinox head on.

The driver of the Equinox died at the scene. The driver of the Tahoe was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.