1 dead, 1 injured after crash on Buncombe Road

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One woman is dead and another is injured after a crash that occurred just after 7 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Buncombe Road and Highway 169.

Officials say a Chevrolet Tahoe was heading west when they crossed over the center line into the opposite lane. They then struck a Chevrolet Equinox head on.

The driver of the Equinox died at the scene. The driver of the Tahoe was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

