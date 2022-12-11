Tracking potential severe storms Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Some showers are still lingering in the southern portion of the region and will move out by late morning. Isolated chances remain throughout the day. Highs will struggle compared to the days leading up to it, we’re expecting the mid-60s and cloudy skies throughout the day. The northern portion of the ArkLaTex will see cooler temperatures, and might not get out of the 50s. Lows tonight will be slightly cooler too, in the upper-40s.

We are tracking the chance for some severe storms on Tuesday, thanks to our next weather maker. According to the latest data, showers and storms will begin moving into the ArkLaTex during the late morning hours with the best time for severe storms happening during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures are backing down a little bit, but we are still expecting the 70s that day. Monday will possibly not see the 70s. Cooler temperatures are moving in behind the system going into next weekend.

