Severe storms possible Tuesday; cooler into the weekend

By Austin Evans
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Much of the forecast will be focused on Tuesday as little is to happen prior to that day, or much after. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-50s with cloudy skies overnight. This is a little cooler than the lows we have seen in the last couple of days. Now stargazing or moon viewing tonight, or for the next couple of nights.

Tomorrow, cloudy skies and isolated light showers are possible. Temperatures will struggle, as they have today thanks to the cloud cover, with highs in the mid-60s. Shower chances increase slightly after the sun sets but are still not very high, lows tomorrow night will drop to the upper-50s. Slightly warmer lows thanks to the cloud cover and the beginning shift to a more southerly wind direction.

Tuesday sees the chance for severe weather across the entire ArkLaTex. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a day 3 enhanced risk for a large portion of the region, which includes the Shreveport, Bossier City, and Natchitoches population centers. A line of storms is to begin moving into the region around Noon with the line hitting Texarkana around 2 PM. Around 4 PM the line will enter the enhanced risk area, bringing the highest threat of severe weather in the region after 2 PM and through the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures are looking to reach the 70s again, likely the last time in a while they will.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

