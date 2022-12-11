Redemption tour complete: Many caps off undefeated season with the Division III State Title

New Orleans, La (KALB) - For the third time since 2014, Many, Louisiana can be referred to as Title Town.

The Tigers captured the Division III State Championship Saturday night in New Orleans with a 35-13 win over #3 Union Parish.

Defense played strong on both ends coming up with key stops in the first quarter. That was until 4-star USC commit, Tackett Curtis, in his final game in a Many uniform, broke off one of his best runs of the year for 80 yards for the first score of the game.

However, just 19 seconds later, Union Parish’s Trey Holly, an LSU commit, broke off a 63 yard rushing touchdown to tie the game at 7 at the end of the first quarter.

The next three quarters, the Many Tigers got down to their brand of football. For the game, the Tigers rushed for 398 yards and five touchdowns including two rushers that went over 100 yards.

Jeremiah James had arguably the best game of his career in the biggest game. He ran for 140 yards and two clutch second half touchdowns. This past week’s ACA Athlete of the Week also went over the century mark with 102 yards and a score. Even Tackett Curtis got in on the mix with 98 yards on the ground.

The Many defense, which came into the game giving up less than seven points per game, held Union Parish to just 80 yards of total offense in the second half to secure the win.

The 2022 championship run marks the third perfect season in Many history putting this year’s team in the same sentence as the 2014 and 2020 team. While this was the final game for Tackett Curtis, Head Coach Jess Curtis said work will begin soon as the Tigers not only look for back-to-back title wins but their fifth straight title berth.

