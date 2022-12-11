Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

A new hunting season is open in Arkansas

Hunting season in Arkansas
Hunting season in Arkansas(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARKANSAS (KAIT) - Starting Saturday, for the first time in modern history, Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in the Gulf Coastal Plain and portions of the Delta in south Arkansas.

While this is an exciting and new adventure for the Natural State, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has a few key items they want to remind everyone of.

The season is open from Dec. 10 to Dec. 16 but could close early the if the quota for each zone is reached.

The statewide limit is one bear per season. Arkansas Game and Fish said that hunters may use modern guns, muzzleloaders, or archery equipment.

“We’ve set the quota at 25 bears for Zone 4 and five bears for Zone 3,” Myron Means, AGFC Large Carnivore Program Coordinator, said.

“Hunters need to call the wildlife hotline (800-440-1477) before their hunt to check the harvest number and make sure the quota hasn’t been reached. I’ll be updating that hotline every day at noon and every evening at 6 p.m. The season will end in the respective zone if the quota is reached or Dec. 16, whichever comes first,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Arceneaux
Arceneaux elected mayor of City of Shreveport
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
Cast your votes.
A breakdown of Louisiana’s Dec. 10 amendments
Shreveport man facing over 200 years in prison for 2020 armed robberies

Latest News

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
The family of Marshall Price is searching for answers regarding his death. A wake and vigil...
A man died suddenly, now the family wants answers
Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs Police searching for suspect who allegedly kidnapped, sexually assaulted a woman Friday night
Crime (GFX)
Man shot to death on Canal Street Sunday evening, police say
Shooting investigation on Edwin Street in Baton Rouge
BRPD: 1 killed in shooting on Edwin Street