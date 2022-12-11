Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

NASA: A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the ‘hell planet’

A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet.' (Source: NASA)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA has discovered that a year on a sizzling planet known as “hell planet” only lasts about 17.5 hours on Earth.

That’s because the planet, formally named Janssen, orbits its host star Copernicus so closely that it completes one orbit in less than one day.

It’s so close that astronomers doubted a planet could exist while practically hugging a host star.

The “hell planet” is located 40 light years away and is eight times as massive and twice as wide as Earth.

The planet is so hot that it has a molten lava ocean with a surface that reaches 3,600 degrees Fahrenheit.

Astronomers also believe the exoplanet’s interior could be full of diamonds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty) Brands Inc. plans to open two Fazoli's Italian restaurants in...
Restaurant chain bringing 2 locations to Shreveport
Yolanda Dillion, 54, was stabbed to death by Brandon Jacobs, 29, in the parking lot of a...
Uber driver stabbed to death by passenger in hotel parking lot, La. authorities say
Homeowner leaves surprise for porch pirate after having package stolen
Homeowner leaves surprise for porch pirate after package is stolen
Mary K. Brown, 38, is charged with one count of physical abuse of an elder person intentionally...
Nurse accused of amputating patient’s foot without permission barred from being a caregiver
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Shore Road was closed for eight hours after the crash at about 2 a.m. Saturday, troopers said.
4 college students killed, 3 hurt in fiery crash in Maine
Gordan McKernan law firm gives out free bicycles for Christmas
Gordan McKernan law firm gives out free bicycles for Christmas
A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet.' (Source: NASA)
A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet'
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting