LSU announces cancellation of women’s basketball game against UNO

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is alerting fans about the cancellation of the women’s basketball game against UNO.

The game was originally scheduled to be played on Sunday, Dec. 11, at the PMAC on LSU’s campus.

University officials said the game was canceled because of health and safety protocols within the UNO program. The search for a replacement opponent came up short.

The Dec. 11 game between LSU and UNO will not be rescheduled or made up, according to university officials. They added that refunds will be issued at the end of the season. However, fans can also exchange tickets from the UNO game for a future game by contacting the LSU ticket office.

The LSU Tigers are scheduled to take on Lamar at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the PMAC.

