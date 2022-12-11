Santa’s Toy Drive
Gordan McKernan law firm gives out free bicycles for Christmas
By Michael Barnes
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport law firm took a break from handling their legal cases to hand out free bicycles on Saturday, Dec. 10!

Gordan McKernan and his team stood outside his store front on Youree Drive, giving big and small bikes to families in need. Parents said they are looking forward to giving their child a special Christmas gift.

“Jace is going to be extremely happy because his bike broke about eight months ago and he’s been having to foot it around the neighborhood,” said Rowena Metcalf.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 at 10 to see how the firm made one little girl’s birthday one to remember.

