Family & friends remember La’Keia Rawls 11 years after death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This year makes 11 years since the passing of La’Keia Rawls.

She was the victim of the first Shreveport homicide of 2012.

“She was always there for me. If she was there making me tough when I was younger, or even when she was at my track meets. She was probably one of my biggest supporters. I could almost hear her, as I was running around the track, screaming out my name,” said LaDarrius Rawls, La’Keia’s younger brother.

In Jan. 2012, officers arrived to a home on Conway Street and found 26-year-old Rawls with a gunshot wound to her head. She was rushed to LSU Health and later died from her injuries.

Officials said Rawls and Danny Battle, who had been involved in a romantic relationship, got into some sort of domestic fight. It escalated out of control, eventually leading to Rawls being shot in the head. Battle was charged with attempted manslaughter, but the following Rawls’ death, the charge was upgraded to second-degree murder.

Every year since then, Rawls’ family and high school host a run/walk to remember her and raise awareness for domestic violence.

“There’s lots of help available. Don’t hide from it. Bring it forward and let other people around you help you,” said Col. John Johnson, director of Sassy Senior Airspaces at Bossier High.

