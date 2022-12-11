[CLICK HERE FOR ELECTION RESULTS]

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Voters flocked to the polls on Saturday, Dec. 10 for Louisiana’s runoff election.

One of the main decisions on the ballot was that of Shreveport mayor.

Tom Arceneaux (R) and Senator Greg Tarver (D) are facing off for the title. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, neither gained the commanding margin of votes. Arceneaux finished with 14,703 votes (28% of vote) and Tarver finished with 12,173 (24% of vote).

Part of the ballot was dedicated to Shreveport City Council seats for districts B, E, and G.

Candidates for District B:

Gary Brooks (D)



Mavice Thigpen (D)



Candidates for District E:

Incumbent Alan Jackson (D)



Tony Nations (R)



Candidates for District G:

Ursula Bowman (D)



Derrick Henderson (D)



For a full list of election results, click here.

