BRPD: 1 killed in shooting on Edwin Street

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 10.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 10.

According to police, the victim, Deandre Duncan, 37, was found shot to death on Edwin Street near Whitfield Street.

Duncan was found around 5:50 p.m. and died from his injuries at the scene, investigators say.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Anyone who may know something that can help investigators is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

