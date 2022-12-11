Santa’s Toy Drive
All three Louisiana amendments pass

Louisiana 2022 I Voted sticker.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana voters approved three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution Saturday.

With 96 percent of precincts having reported at 10 p.m., all three were passing by large margins.

The three amendments were:

  • Amendment 1 - Requires U.S. citizenship in order to register and vote in Louisiana.
  • Amendment 2 - Requires Senate confirmation of gubernatorially appointed members of the State Civil Service Commission.
  • Amendment 3 - Requires Senate confirmation of certain members of the State Police Commission.

All three had more than 70 percent approval.

Click HERE for full results.

