Tap Cancer Out jiu-jitsu roll-a-thon raises funds for nonprofits who battle the disease

Global Grappling Day event to battle cancer.
Global Grappling Day event to battle cancer.(Tap cancer out)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Tap Cancer Out is raising funds for nonprofits battling cancer and helping survivors by grappling it out on the mats.

On Dec. 17, Tap Cancer Out starts at 12 p.m. and goes until 3 p.m., at The Summit of Bossier City, 5400 East Texas Street, Bossier City.

One of the event founders, Diego Carrizales started the event in honor of his mother Maricela Rodriguez Valdes, who battled breast cancer.

“What makes this a little extra special for me is that it’s just a few days after my mother’s birthday. She supported me at competitions whilst battling breast cancer. Her strength has always been an inspiration to me on and off the mats. I’ve found so much strength in her words and examples. In her memory, I hope to bring awareness to all types of cancer, help by fundraising, and simply make my momma proud,” says a statement from Carrizales. “Please show your support by donating as little or large a gift as you feel is right. Christmas was also her favorite time of year so with that giving spirit, let’s give a gift to those in the fight of their lives.”

The Global Grappling Day event will have plenty of activities to participate in, all while supporting the cause against cancer.

Activities:

  • Merch Raffle
  • Cancer survivor and memorial wall
  • Delicious food, including tacos by Ki Mexico
  • Music by: DJ Deluzion, resident DJ at Celebrity Lounge, https://www.facebook.com/djdeluzion.
  • Live open-format jiu-jitsu roll-a-thon sparing to watch or participate in.
Several nonprofits will be benefiting from the funds raised during this event.

Nonprofits benefitting from the event:

  • Alex’s Lemonade Stand - Foundation for Childhood Cancer
  • American Brain Tumor Association
  • Isabella Santos Foundation - Beat Cancer, Grow Hair, Live My Dreams
  • Pink Ribbon Girls
  • Camp Sunshine
  • Christopher’s Haven - A home for kids when cancer hits home
  • The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins
  • CureCervicalCancer.Org
  • First Descents - out living it
  • Dana-Farber Cancer Institute - The Jimmy Fund

Tickets are from $10 to $40 depending on if you want to participate in the grappling challenges or just watch. The event is free for children 12 and under.

To purchase your ticket, visit Tap Cancer Out - Global Grappling Day 2022.

If you would like to donate to the fight against cancer, visit https://wecan.tapcancerout.org/fundraiser/4265133 or visit the Facebook event for more details https://www.facebook.com/events/676442183822249.

