Shreveport man facing over 200 years in prison for 2020 armed robberies

(Source: Associated Press)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is facing more than 200 years in prison after committing two armed robberies and leading police on a high-speed chase.

Kenyon Lee Dunams, 32, faces a prison term of at least 10 years and up to 99 years on each armed robbery conviction. Due to conviction as a felon in possession of a firearm, he faces an additional term of at least five years and up to 20 years. The sentences would be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. The weapons possession charge also has a fine of at least $1,000 and up to $5,000. He will face District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. on Jan. 18, 2023.

On Thursday, Dec. 8, the jury returned unanimous guilty-as-charges verdicts on all counts.

In Oct. 2020, officials say Dunams entered a Thrifty Liquor and committed an armed robbery. Hours later, he entered a Papa Johns and committed a second armed robbery. In both incidents on Youree Drive, he was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

SPD learned Dunams left the Papa Johns driving a white Cadillac sedan. Officers spotted him on Ockley Street and the chase ensued. He was finally apprehended in the parking lot of a shopping center on Pierremont Road. Dunams was the only person in the vehicle and it was registered in his name. The license plate matched what Papa Johns employees had noted.

Officers found clothing that matched what the suspect was wearing on surveillance footage of both robberies. They also found a distinctive mas and handgun discarded on Monrovia, along the route of the pursuit. DNA on the mask also ended up matching Dunams.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

