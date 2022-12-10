Santa’s Toy Drive
Showers and storms tonight; Tracking potential severe storms Tuesday

By Austin Evans
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Today has gone very close to plan with a line of showers and storms moving through the ArkLaTex. They are moving slowly through the region, having hit Texarkana by around 3 PM. Temperatures reached the upper-70s across the region with some sunshine earlier. Tonight, lows will eventually drop to the upper-50s, and we will continue watching the showers and storms move across the ArkLaTex.

Tomorrow, we have a chance of rain but it is mainly isolated to the morning hours. Highs will struggle compared to the days leading up to it, we’re expecting the mid-60s and cloudy skies throughout the day. The northern portion of the ArkLaTex will see cooler temperatures, and might not get out of the 50s. Lows tomorrow night will be slightly cooler too, in the upper-40s.

We are tracking the chance for some severe storms on Tuesday, thanks to our next weather maker. According to the latest data, showers and storms will begin moving into the ArkLaTex during the late morning hours with the best time for severe storms happening during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures are backing down a little bit, but we are still expecting the 70s that day. Monday will possibly not see the 70s. Cooler temperatures are moving in behind the system going into next weekend.

